New NC rules allow for indoor visitation with people in long-term care facilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials Friday announced relaxed guidelines for visiting people in long-term care facilities.

The new rules allow for “in-person, indoor or outdoor, visitation in most circumstances,” according to a Friday news release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The new rule says that outdoor visitation is best “when possible” but does not rule out indoor visitations.

The news release said “indoor visitation is now allowed for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission in a particular facility.”

Another part of the new rules concern quarantines.

“Additionally, new long-term care residents will not be required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and have not had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days,” the news release said.

Health officials attributed the rule change to vaccines being administered to those in long-term care facilities.

“This action shows that our vaccination efforts are already having benefits,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a news release. “I am grateful to all who have worked so hard to protect our most vulnerable residents and am so thankful that families and loved ones can be physically reunited.”