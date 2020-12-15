No-cost community COVID-19 testing events to be held at ENC locations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, announce more than 300 no-cost walk-up or drive through COVID-19 test events over the next two weeks.

“COVID-19 tests are available before the holidays,” Cooper said at Tuesday’s coronavirus task force meeting. “We’ve worked in partnership with retailers to provide no-cost tests at familiar sites in six counties in addition to existing testing events across the state.”

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on COVID-19 at 2 PM today. Watch live here: https://t.co/qPeWhpvsdq — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 15, 2020

“We want North Carolinians to do everything possible to protect their loved ones and keep themselves and our community safe,” said Mack McLamb, President of Carlie C’s. “We’re committed to working with NCDHHS to ensure that anyone who needs a COVID test can get one. Our goal is to love the communities we are in, and wellness of our customers is part of that goal.”

Locations were open Tuesday in Windsor, Kenansville, Jacksonville, Greenville and Plymouth. Wednesday, testing locations will be available in Belhaven, New Bern, Kenansville, Rocky Mount, Enfield, Scotland Neck, Jacksonville and Greenville.



For a full list of all testing event times and locations throughout the state, visit the No-Cost Community Testing Events page on the NCDHHS website. More locations are being added each day, and additional testing sites can be found at Find My Testing Place.



Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 at these events. People without insurance are eligible for testing, and identification documents are not required. Children and adults may be tested, but a parent or legal guardian must be present with children and teens 17 or younger.



“We strongly recommend you celebrate the holidays at home with the people who live in your household,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Our numbers are dangerously high and climbing, and staying home is the safest way to protect the people you love. If you must travel or gather, get tested first, keep it small and outdoors, and always wear a mask.”



While gathering, shopping or traveling, citizens are still encouraged to follow the 3Ws and current mask wearing requirements, which include wearing a mask in any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance.

“And remember, a negative test doesn’t give you a free pass, it just makes it safer,” Cooper said. “You still need to wear a mask, stay outdoors and practice social distancing in case you contracted the virus after you got tested.”