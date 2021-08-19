North Carolina hits 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, hospitalizations over 3,000 for first time since January

(WGHP) — North Carolina recorded more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for the first time since near the height of the pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state recorded 7,020 new cases on Thursday. The last time the state recorded more in a day was on Feb. 3 with 12,079 new cases — the highest daily case count on record. However, 7,912 of those cases reported on Feb. 3 were delayed numbers from tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics during December 2020 and January 2021.

Not counting the Feb. 3 case count, the last time the state recorded more than 7,000 new cases in a day was Jan. 23, with 7,181. The peak came on Jan. 9, with 11,581 new cases.

Over the past two weeks, North Carolina is reporting a 12.3% positive test rate.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina also climbed back over 3,000 on Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 27.

On Wednesday, DHHS reported 3,083 people in the hospital with COVID-19. The record for hospitalizations came on Jan. 13, with 3,992.

At present, 59% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated and 63% have received at least one shot.

