North Carolina national parks implementing mask mandate

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — National parks and facilities in Outer Banks among others in North Carolina are now implementing a federal mask requirement to help protect visitors and staff from COVID-19.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial are now requiring face masks in all park buildings and facilities, including visitor centers and museums.

Masks are also required on National Park Services-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including beaches and trails.

As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check park websites and social media channels for details on operations before they visit.

