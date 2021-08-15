NY State Little League Softball team forfeits after player tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New York State Little League Softball tournament team is being forced to forfeit the Little League Softball World Series after a positive COVID test on the team.

Little League International was informed Sunday of at least one player testing positive on the New York State team. The organization said in a statement New York won’t be able to participate in the tournament due to the team being unable to field nine players.

The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed. First and foremost, Little League International wishes all those impacted a full and healthy recovery. Little League International

New York’s remaining game on Sunday will be deemed a 6-0 forfeit. The four remaining teams in the pool will advance to the elimination phase of the Little League World Series beginning Monday.