Offender at Greene Correctional Institution dies of COVID-19

RALEIGH — State prisons officials said a Greene Correctional Institution offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“His death is saddening. We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

Officials said the offender tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14. He was hospitalized on Dec. 1 and discharged on Dec. 9. He continued to be treated for his pre-existing medical conditions at the prison, where he died Tuesday.

The man’s name was not released. He was in his early 80s.