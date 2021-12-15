Oh no, not again: NC returns to the CDC’s ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 spread rate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is back in the CDC’s red zone.

All but four of the state’s 100 counties were shaded red with high COVID-19 transmission on the latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those other four counties — Halifax, Northampton, Jones and Carteret — were colored orange because they have spread described as “substantial.”

The state’s seven-day average count of new cases is up 92 percent during the past 2 1/2 weeks, while the daily total of hospitalized patients is up more than 50 percent over the past three weeks.

Most of the counties in central North Carolina had shifted from red to orange a month ago as the delta-driven surge faded during the fall.

Red counties have had at least 100 new cases for every 100,000 people over the previous seven days or 10 percent or more of COVID-19 tests during the previous seven days were found to be positive.

For orange counties, that per capita case rate must be between 50 and 99 or the percent positive between 8 percent and 10 percent.

More than 90 percent of counties across the country were colored either red or orange on the CDC map, including 80 percent that were red.