Online Originals: COVID-19 variants and what they mean for testing, vaccines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Health experts are waiting to see how widespread new variants of the coronavirus may get. In the meantime, they are gathering data and have some answers to common questions.

First, they say to stop viral spread of the new variants starts with masks, hand-washing and social distancing. Medical researchers at Johns Hopkins University say new COVID variants are more “contagious” than earlier forms of the virus. More contagious means more cases are likely.

They say existing COVID precautions are key to people protecting themselves and others and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed by new cases. They also say current COVID tests will detect the strains. Existing vaccines will also offer some protection.

Click here to learn more about the COVID variants.

