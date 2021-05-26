Online Originals: Pitt County COVID-19 trends ahead of Memorial Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Memorial Day weekend is just a few days away and Pitt county leaders expect it to be a busy holiday weekend.

Ahead of the social activities, county health officials want to give an update on recent COVID-19 and vaccination trends in Pitt County. So, whether you’re fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all, you can know what precautions and recommendations to take.

9OYS spoke with Pitt County Health Department’s Dr. John Silvernail about the trends over the past week and the vaccine hesitancy they are still seeing in the community. Silvernail said with new incentives like the “Bringing Back Summer” Program and soon-to-be openings of new vaccination sites, they hope to combat that hesitancy and continue the upward trend of vaccinations.

Pitt County COVID-19 Data as of 5/25/2021

Active Cases (over the last 14 days) = 394 (28.1 cases per day)

Active Cases per 1,000 residents = 2.1 (decreased)

Total Cases (to date) = 20,072 (10.8% of Pitt County residents)

Estimated Recovered = 19,585 (97.6% of cases)

Deaths (cumulative, to date) = 93

Case Fatality Rate = 0.5 (0.46 unrounded, range 0.4-0.7)

Percentage of tests returning positive = 5.8% (decreased)

Pitt County Vaccinations as of 5/24/2021

57,409 First Doses (Moderna and Pfizer) 31.8%

53,981 Fully Vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) 29.9% (Data may not include all vaccinations given by federal vendors)

Pitt County Vaccine Equity as of 5/18/2021

African Americans 28.7% of those vaccinated 36.9% of Pitt County Population 8.2% behind

Hispanic Latin-X 5.4% of those vaccinated 6.5% of Pitt County Population 1.1% behind

White 60.4% of those vaccinated 60.6% of Pitt County Population >1% ahead



Graph Courtesy: NCDHHS

Graph Courtesy: NCDHHS

Graph Courtesy: NCDHHS

Graph Courtesy: NCDHHS

State Total Cases Trend:

Graph Courtesy: NCDHHS

