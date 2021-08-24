Online Originals: Town of Beaufort returns to mask mandate, now in effect

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Beaufort is believed to be the first or one of the first in Eastern North Carolina in reinstating mask mandates because of the rise of COVID-19 cases.

“We’re looking very carefully at the data. Over the weekend, there were an additional 130 cases,” said Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton. “We’re responsible for public health and safety. And we feel like having a mask mandate is a minor price to pay for keeping our community safe.”

The Town of Beaufort is currently the only town in Carteret County to vote to reinstate a mask mandate because of high transmission rates. Beaufort Board of Commissioners voted Monday for this to go into effect Tuesday morning at 12:01 a.m.

In the ordinance, face coverings are required in any indoor structure, business or establishment that’s open to the public. Newton said the commissioners came to this decision because of the data.

“We’re going to take a look at these COVID measures every town meeting. So approximately every two weeks or so we will reevaluate,” said Newton.

The mayor also adds that taking precautions like this is actually good for commerce.

“I get a lot of feedback from visitors. And when visitors come to town and people aren’t taking precautions, they noticed that,” said Newton.

Hannah Taylor, the public relations director for the Beaufort Historic Site, said this is a good thing for the community.

“I think it’s good for us to have. It protects everyone who’s around, it protects our community,” said Taylor.