Onslow County among parts of ENC to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

by: Claire Curry, Marissa Fonseca

Johnson & Johnson vaccine (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Health Department is resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The move was made after advice from the CDC to resume the vaccinations. Numerous counties in ENC have also followed the guidance. Use of the vaccine was temporarily paused due to reports of blood clots.

Even while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused, people in the community still requested to be given the vaccine. Health officials want to remind people the vaccine is still safe.

“Just as the CDC and FDA found, those benefits do outweigh those potential risks and people are doing their research,” said Victoria Reyes, community relations officer with the Onslow County Health Department.

All three COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered at the health department, while supplies last each day. They are also offering walk-in or appointments at the health department.

For more information, go to the Onslow Co. Health Department website.

