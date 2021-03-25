Onslow County announces COVID-19 vaccinations open for everyone 16 and older

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County officials announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone age 16 and older.

Health officials said the expansion decision was made because fewer appointments are being made. That means there are more vaccines available.

“In that the inventory of vaccines available to Onslow County this week will include the Pfizer brand, Onslow health officials will make vaccinations available to students those aged 16 and 17. Eighteen-year-olds were already eligible for the other vaccines that were being used in Onslow County.

Anyone who needs a vaccination should call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank at (910) 989-5027 to register.