Onslow County COVID-19 numbers improving; County officials are ‘encouraged’ by the new data

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County has seen a massive reduction in active COVID-19 cases as of recently.

The county reports they have cleared more than 2,500 cases in the past week. County officials told 9OYS they are averaging about 30 new cases a day. These numbers are drastically lower than a few months ago. They say this is for multiple reasons, like higher vaccination rates and clearing out past data.

“When we were doing a big data cleanup over the weekend, we were able to clear a number of cases,” Onslow County Health Department Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover said. “We probably saw the peak of our cases in the mid to the end of September. And so over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen a decrease now that we’re on the backside of this peak.”

Another reason for this decrease is the recent vaccine and mask mandates in the county, including the military vaccine mandate. Officials report at least 120,000 people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. That puts the county average at about 61%, which is 2% above the state average.

“We’re really encouraged by what we’re seeing in our data, we know that we are kind of on the back end of this surge that we have been through, we do want people to continue to monitor their behavior and the way that they move about in the community,” said Richmond-Hoover.

Officials in the county remain optimistic about this new decrease.

“Our hope is that people will continue with those behaviors, particularly the vaccinating so that the incidence will become fewer and fewer. And the severity when there is an incidence will be significantly less,” said Onslow County Assistant County Manager Sheri Slater.

Slater also adds the community has been working hard to get to this point.

“They’re working really hard to take care of, of our community and the needs in our community. And everyone’s goal is that we’re all safe at home with our families at the end of the night,” said Slater.

