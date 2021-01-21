Onslow County Detention Center reports seven employees have COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Detention Center is reporting seven employees with COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

Those employees have been removed from their shifts and are currently in quarantine. Other employees with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are also being tested. Arrangements are being made to test inmates, officials said.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said extraordinary precautions were being taken to protect the inmates, and that special cleaning is continuing at the facility. Part of that cleaning is a special disinfectant system that uses an ultrasonic spray.

Officials said the testing will involve all 315 current inmates and those among the 120 staff members who have not already been tested.