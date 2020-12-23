Onslow County health department to administer Moderna vaccine on Wednesday

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as early as Friday, Dec. 18, to a second COVID-19 vaccine, a critical new weapon against the surging coronavirus. Doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health will give a much-needed boost to supplies as the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history continues. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Health Department officials said they have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will begin administering the first of two doses to Phase 1A recipients as early as Wednesday.

“We can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Director of the Onslow County Health Department, “This has been a challenging year and one that has tested our healthcare system, workers and resources. Our jobs are not done, our team will continue to persevere, and we know that with the help and support of our community, we will get through these difficult times together.”

Phase 1 includes those at high risk for COVID-19 exposure first based on work duties that are vital to vaccine response, then on high risk living setting. Phase 2 focuses on those with chronic health conditions, older adults, and education staff. Phase 3 covers workers in industries critical to functioning society, and Phase 4 is the remaining population.

“We are relieved to know that our health care workers and those in long term care facilities will soon be vaccinated. COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on our community,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jack Bright. County Manager Sharon Russell added, “Our staff has worked tirelessly, and the work is not over yet. We will do all we can to administer each phase of vaccination as efficiently as possible.”