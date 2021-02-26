Onslow County health officials pleased with downward trend on COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County leaders are crediting something other than masks and social distancing for a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
Data shows a 50% decrease in COVID cases among people age 65 and older. Officials credit that to most people in the county age 75 and older being vaccinated for the coronavirus. Health officials said they’ve pushed to get the vaccine to its older population through clinics over the past two months.
They know this age group faces higher risks for the virus and want to meet the state requirement to get as many of them vaccinated as quickly as possible.
“We’re hoping to see and that’s what we’re expecting to see, and so this is a really positive move and some early evidence we believe our vaccine efforts are beginning to pay off,” said Onslow County Health Director Krissy Richmond-Hoover.
Health officials say this does not mean people should stop COVID precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands.