Onslow County Schools students in pre-K-8th grade will have remote learning day on Friday due to staff shortage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All students in pre-K through eighth grade in Onslow County Schools will have a remote learning day on Friday due to staff shortages brought on by COVID-19 cases among staff members.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Onslow County Schools officials announced that “due to the significant number of staff absences anticipated by the end of this week, all OCS students in grades PreK through 8 will have a remote instructional day” this Friday. The post also states that staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled and that any out-of-classes activities and athletics will proceed as normal.

The Facebook statement also read, “We will continue to closely monitor staff absences as we look ahead to next week. Any decision regarding the status of school for students next week will be shared as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work together to support our students and staff during this especially challenging time.”