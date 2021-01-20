Onslow County temporarily closing phone bank to help meet vaccine scheduling demands

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Citizens Phone bank will be closed through Sunday to allow staff to help with scheduling appointments for those who will get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Officials said the phone bank won’t be available Thursday or Friday for new reservations. In the meantime, people not registered can click here for information about how to register for the vaccine.

The phone bank will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

“This will allow all available staff to schedule appointments for those who previously called and help the county transition to a more streamlined scheduling system,” officials said in a press release on Wednesday.

It won’t be known until Friday of the week before the delivery of vaccines just how many each county will receive, officials said. Based upon expected current dosage availability, previously registered and eligible callers will now be assigned newly available appointments. The new appointments are based on the expected vaccines to be received next week.

Staff manning the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank are normally assigned other jobs. Additionally, other staff have been reassigned tasks associated with the administration of the vaccine. The closure will allow the existing staff to dedicate time to the newly available appointments and to learn the new software.