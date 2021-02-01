Onslow County to receive around 1,600 COVID-19 vaccines to cover next three weeks

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County officials say the state has heard their concerns about COVID-19 vaccination allotments and now has a better idea how the vaccines are coming their way.

The Onslow County Health Department will be receiving 1,200 vaccine doses to cover the next three weeks. Onslow Memorial Hospital is also getting about 400 doses. The notice comes after the county complained about the state cutting its shipments.

Officials said knowing how much vaccine is coming will allow them to plan appointments for shots in advance.

“So for this week, next week and the following week, we know that we’re looking at the same amount,” said Sheri Slater, Onslow County’s assistant county manager. “Beyond that, we will really have to make a decision based on what the state’s going to do. The last thing we want to do is inconvenience our citizens again.”

County workers are asking people to remember their appointment dates for second doses or risk losing out on them.