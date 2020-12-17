Onslow Memorial Hospital receives 975 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow Memorial Hospital announced at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17 they received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

Health officials said, “At this time, the vaccine is voluntary for all employees and will be distributed in accordance with current guidance. Please note that federal and state guidelines have not authorized the vaccine for administration to the general public at this time. We will begin administering the vaccines to employees tomorrow (12/18).”