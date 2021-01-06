Onslow Memorial Hospital transfers COVID-19 vaccines to Onslow County Health Department

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 17, 2020, Onslow Memorial Hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital began giving the vaccine to its employees the following day.

OMH has transferred 120 vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to the Onslow County Health Department. This equates to approximately 600-700 doses of the vaccine. The transfer of the vaccine will increase supply to the OCHD to support community demand as the state moves through the designated prioritization phases.

“We are excited to support our community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by transferring these much-needed vaccines to our partners at the OCHD,” said OMH President and CEO, Dr. Penney Burlingame Deal, DHA, RN, FACHE. “The OCHD has played such a crucial role in our community’s response to COVID-19 and we are grateful for their work in distributing vaccines to Onslow County residents.”

The COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be available to OMH employees on a voluntary basis. The transfer of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to another health care entity is monitored and regulated by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and requires certain qualifications and protocols to be met.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine click here. To see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, visit NCDHHS website. To schedule an appointment to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, call the OCHD at 910-347-2154.