‘Overly aggressive.’ Parents acting out on mask mandates in North Carolina

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHAROTTE) – During a livestream at Monday evening’s Iredell-Statesville School meeting, there is a split-second sound that can be heard during the meeting that forces some in attendance to look back.

Officials said that is likely the moment a glass door shattered after being repeatedly hit.

The door seemed to exemplify the meeting, which was itself fractured on opinions on the school district’s mask policy, but local leaders have said what happened there was uncalled for, and as they termed it, “overly aggressive”.

“There are proper ways as adults, and I stress proper ways as adults, to voice your concerns,” said Ronald Wyatt, Troutman town manager. The meeting was held within the Troutman town limits at the Career Academy and Technical School.

“One woman was thumping a Bible on the door. Two males were slapping their hands on the door and had rings on them,” said Wyatt. “One of the rings is what caused the damage that caused the crack in the door.”

The actions go to show how much of an issue masking and COVID-related issues have become for some parents in Iredell and in numerous counties across our area.

Union County also faced a similar reception Monday night during a Board of Commissioners meeting with health officials.

“You do not have the right to dictate my health or my children’s health,” said one man in attendance.

Union County Public Schools voted to do away with contact tracing for COVID-19 and quarantining of individuals who are asymptomatic. While the decision met with praise from some in the county, it has met with push back from county and state health officials, and people have gone after commissioners and other community leaders.

“It’s troubling that this kind of vote has occurred,” said Governor Roy Cooper, who was asked about Union County’s decision. He said the state is now in closer contact with county officials.

“They are talking to them,” said Cooper. “They are making decisions about what kind of involvement, if any the Department of Health and Human Services needs to have.”

While local leaders have had a large say in what has been happening in terms of COVID-19 response, with many relying on those in the health field, there are those who have been trying to force a political hand.

Wyatt said he’s seen that for himself, with some local leaders facing harassment and threats.

“It started out, we used to have no officers at these meetings. Now, there’s one, there’s two, now there’s four. And next time, the board is going to have to consider if there is going to be a meeting, and if so, is it virtual?” said Wyatt.