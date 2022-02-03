Palmyra restaurant Facebook page spurs investigation over access to unproven COVID treatments

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — A Lebanon County restaurant is under investigation for allegations of misconduct.

Taste of Sicily in Palmyra is at the center of a viral social media blitz alleging the woman who runs its Facebook page is helping people get off-label prescriptions to treat COVID.

abc27 reached out to the woman who runs the Taste of Sicily Facebook page and she tells us it originally promoted the restaurant, but now her posts have nothing to do with her mom’s business.

The Lebanon County District Attorney says her office “received phone calls and emails which made various complaints against Taste Of Sicily; the majority of those were done anonymously.”

“A Taste of Sicily in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania is actually a back door for prescription written by a mysterious doctor for COVID,” alleges a TikTok user named “Danesh.”

He is referring to a prescription for Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine drugs to treat parasites and Malaria respectively. However, they are not FDA-approved to treat COVID-19.

“The way I found out about is how open they were about it. I mean, nobody was trying to hide this. And people sent this video to my page numerous times,” Danesh said.

In a Facebook live on the Taste of Sicily page, Christine Mason said she had a doctor who could help people get access to “H” and “I” to treat COVID-19.

Danesh sent a message pretending to be in an emergency.

“I said, just need to speak with dr Behr, the doctor that writes the prescriptions for this. And then my phone started ringing. And it was Dr. Behr,” Danesh said.

He recorded the call where she allegedly told him how many prescriptions she’s filled.

“If she said 100 in the past couple days where she can’t even keep track of it. How many prescriptions just put out there, then like how many? How many has she done total? How many people have died as a result of this?” Danesh said.

Danesh documented this all on TikTok and got a big response.

“There are people who I didn’t ask them to do this, but they went and got prescriptions to show that they’re actually doing this and send me pictures of a bottle of Ivermectin,” Danesh said.

Another content creator, Savannah Sparks got involved too.

“He recruited my help because I am a doctor at a pharmacy with over a decade of experience,” Sparks said in a TikTok video.

“The criteria of just having a warm body with prescriptive authority is not at all sufficient to be able to dispense a prescription. They don’t even ask medication allergies. They don’t have your prescription history,” Sparks said.

In a Facebook live video posted Wednesday night, Christine called the content creators on TikTok losers and garbage.

“There’s a ton of different agencies from local state to federal that could be triggered because of this and Danesh And I have reported this operation, I think he reported to the FBI as well,” Sparks said.

Police also indicated they received complaints, and a preliminary investigation showed allegations of misconduct which potentially spanned multiple counties.

A check of state records shows Dr. Edith Behr’s medical license is active. However, her employer, Tower Health, confirms it is aware of the allegations and Dr. Behr has been suspended pending the outcome of its investigation.

abc27 reached out to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. They tell us they cannot confirm or deny an investigation into the restaurant.

abc27 also reached out to Christine Mason who said she does not want to do any interviews at this time.

A pharmacy allegedly connected to the incident released the following statement:

“Due to ongoing harassment received from outside sources toward our company and staff, we are deciding to discontinue compounding unique, patient-specific oral dosage forms of the drug ivermectin. As a compounding pharmacy, we are here to help any patient whose doctor determines that they are a candidate for a customized treatment option. We look forward to continuing to work with our patients and providers in the same ethical, legal, compassionate way that we always have. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”