Pamlico County Health Department receives Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pamlico County Health Department received the Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19. At this time, the PCHD is the only agency overseeing the delivery of vaccine to Pamlico County residents.

Vaccination will proceed according to risk categories or phases defined by the CDC and the NCDHHS. Phases are updated often. The DHHS web site list the latest vaccine information and phases. The first vaccine doses were given by the Health Department to those in Phase 1a, the health care workers at high risk for COVID-19 due to exposure based on work duties or vital to the initial COVID response in our county.

CVS and Walgreen Pharmacies are also vaccinating those in our congregate living facilities.

The County Health Department will be receiving more vaccine at weekly intervals and will oversee the vaccination effort in Pamlico County. In order to receive the vaccine, you must first preregister with the health department.

The PCHD will register you within North Carolina vaccination database, and you will then receive an email from the State DHHS informing you of your vaccination phase. Once you receive this information, you can call the Health Department at 252-745-5111 to receive an appointment for the vaccine. Currently there is no individual preregistration; you must work through the Health Department.

Currently only Phase 1b is open for preregistration. It is divided into 4 groups.