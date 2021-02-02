Pamlico County leaders ask for patience as they deal with small supply of COVID-19 vaccines

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County leaders are urging people to be patient with the area’s vaccine rollout as officials struggle to meet the needs despite the short supply.

Pamlico County Manager Tim Buck said the state only gives their health department 100 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine every week. County workers have vaccinated about 1,200 people already, but there are more than 1,500 still on the waiting list.

Officials said 65 percent of the people in Pamlico County are over age 65. This is causing a backlog of people trying to get a vaccine shot.

“If you do the math, it’s going to take a while to get everybody vaccinated at that rate,” Buck said. “We are seeing some increases. We do ask folks to be patient with us. We are learning and making improvements daily and weekly.”

County leaders said they should get an extra 400 vaccine doses on top of the 100 they typically receive this week.