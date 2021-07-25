Peletah Ministries hosts Community Caravan, gives out information about getting COVID-19 vaccine

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On Sunday, Peletah Ministries visited St. Stephen Church of Christ in Trenton. They helped provide more information to those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and also provided other services.

In Jones County, the vaccination rate is under 40%. That’s one reason Peletah Ministries is traveling to spread vaccine awareness.

“The Delta variant is something scary and something we want to get ahead of so that we don’t have to deal with another spike in the next few months and weeks,” said Spencer Baldwin, Peletah Ministries Community Organizer.

That’s another reason they hosted the Community Caravan.

“We really wanna reach out to people who may have been left behind or looked over and get them the information they really need from people they trust and people that are in their community,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin and his ministry team are focusing on getting those overlooked communities that need information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Those are the people that sometimes have difficulties accessing good information and even getting access to the vaccine,” said Baldwin.

Peletah Ministries also brought other resources that are vital for community needs.

“We don’t come empty-handed,” Baldwin said. “We come with PPE, groceries, food. Because if you’re hungry, you’re not going to be worried about the COVID-19 vaccine. You’re going to be focused on bigger issues.”

Bishop Rodney Parker encourages everyone to get the vaccine.

“Even though it looks like it’s rising, I ask those that that can, those that will, those that trust the science and medicine we have to come and get your vaccinations,” said St. Stephens Church of Christ Pastor Rodney Parker.

Peletah Ministries said for anyone interested in getting the COVID vaccine, you should contact your local health department.