KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 cases across the state are continuing to drop, but health leaders are still encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Duplin County hosted an event on Tuesday to push for the vaccine and even got some help from a former pro and college basketball star.

Tracey Simmons-Kornegay is the health director for Duplin County. She said it is important to educate students about their health.

“This event is to bring more awareness and information about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “As well as really talking with our student-athletes about the importance of their performance in the classroom, and then how you then you can get the opportunity to have to perform on the field or on the court.”

All eyes were on former University of North Carolina and NBA basketball player Phil Ford, who is from Rocky Mount. Ford spoke to students and parents about what resources are out there.

“I try to encourage each individual to get as much and as many facts as they possibly can about the vaccination and about the booth booster,” said Ford. “After you got enough information that you think that you can possibly get, then you make a decision whether you want to be vaccinated or not be vaccinated.”

But Ford said he understands the decision to get vaccinated is ultimately up to them.

“I’m not here to talk bad or say anything about people that choose not to, because that’s the great thing about living in our country, you know, you have that choice, but I chose to be vaccinated, and I chose to get the booster,” said Ford.

Following the event, the Duplin County Health Department had vaccines available for everyone who wanted to get one.

Officials with Duplin County Health Department say they are planning for more events with other sports stars to speak with students in the future.