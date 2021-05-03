Pitt health director on COVID-19 vaccination rate for county: ‘I think we’ve done pretty well’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s health director provided a COVID-19 update to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Dr. John Silvernail says 28.3 percent of people in Pitt County are fully vaccinated. He’s pleased with this progress and hopes to keep vaccination rates up.

“If you had asked me how much would be vaccinated by the first of may, first part of May back in December when we first got the vaccine, I don’t know that I would’ve given you this high of a number,” he said.

Vaccinations efforts across Pitt County continue. More than 51,000 people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I thought it would’ve been a slower process,” said Silvernail. “I think we’ve done pretty well to have almost 30 percent of our county fully vaccinated is an accomplishment in a little over four months.”

But Silvernail said demand for the vaccine is decreasing. The health department is working to change that.

“We’re going to continue to do these pop-up clinics on Thursdays and Fridays for the foreseeable future in our efforts to take the vaccine to the people and make it convenient for our residents to receive the vaccine,” Silvernail said.

The health director also touched on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county has resumed giving the one-dose shot after the CDC reported that only 0.87 per million doses given resulted in blood clots.

“That 0.87 per million rate for the blood clots should not weigh heavily on people’s minds, but I know that it does because it’s a new vaccine and it’s an unusual complication, which has only been seen in women basically of reproductive years from 18 to 48,” said Silvernail.

Silvernail said there have been cases of people in Pitt County getting COVID after receiving the vaccine, but it’s not a large number.