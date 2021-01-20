Pitt County health official optimistic about ECU’s COVID-19 campus plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s top health official said Wednesday he believes East Carolina University has a good plan in place to stop COVID-19 on campus.

Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail is working with ECU leaders to make sure students can stay on campus for the full spring semester. The school is doing large-scale student testing every week.

Silvernail said the university has a solid logistical plan to minimize virus spread. He thinks the university and the community have a better handle on the virus than they did in the fall.

“It’s also likely that many of these students have already been infected at some point, which will decrease the amount of fuel for the fire that would otherwise burn on ECU’s campus,” Silvernail said.

This is the first week of regular spring classes for undergraduate students at ECU. School officials said they are taking an educational approach at first to make sure students know the COVID-19 procedures in place on campus. Strict enforcement and severe penalties are in place for those who don’t comply, officials said Tuesday.