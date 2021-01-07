Pitt County Health Department offering first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 75+

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only to residents who are 75 years old or older on Monday, January 11. Health officials said due to a limited supply this will be a one-day-only clinic with plans for additional clinics to follow as more vaccine is received.

The clinic will be held at the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Auditorium located at 403 Government Circle in Greenville. Walk-ins will not be served. Appointments for Monday’s clinic can be made by calling the Pitt County health department Hotline at (252)-902-2300 and selecting option 4.

Residents will be expected to park their cars and enter the building to receive the vaccine. Individuals will also be required to stay onsite up to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to be monitored for any potential allergic reactions.

Individuals who have received the flu, pneumonia or any other vaccine within the past two weeks should not make an appointment for Monday’s clinic. These individuals should wait to receive the vaccine after this two-week period has passed.

Only individuals age 75 and older will be served at this clinic. Proof of age will be required. Individuals should bring a document that states their name and date of birth to their appointment.