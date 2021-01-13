Pitt County Health Department shares new waiting list feature for COVID-19 vaccine

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County health officials say they’re making changes to their reservation process to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to overwhelming interest in the shots.

Starting tomorrow, the county health department will offer a sign-up or waitlist option on its website for people 75 or older. Being on that list does not guarantee an appointment, but county workers will call people who signed up once more vaccines are available.

People without internet access can call the Pitt County Health Department to get on that list

Health Director John Silvernail says his team is working closely with Vidant and ECU Physicians to smooth out this process.

Dr Silvernail says, “I wish I had a dose for everybody who wanted it right now. I will say that we are not alone in this, we are working to get a joint vaccine operation up that will be a high-capacity operation for the general public and I’m hopeful that will happen in the next two weeks here.”

The doctor explains other counties around the east also have limited vaccine supplies and asks people wanting the shots to show patience.

You can access the Pitt County Health Department website here or call 252-902-2300.