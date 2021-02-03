Pitt County health leaders tout successful first week of mass vaccinations

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County leaders are calling the first full week of their mass vaccination site at the Greenville Convention Center a success.

Vidant Health vaccinated almost 7,000 people last week. The Pitt County Health Department is hosting three additional clinics for the booster shot this week. The group is also working with community partners like East Carolina University and emergency management to vaccinate EMS workers and residents in group homes.

Vidant executives say this time is critical, and there is still a lot of virus in the community.

“The fire is still there,” said Dr. Mike Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health. “It’s still burning in our house and the fire hose is coming and is building up, so the trends are in the right direction, and if we want to continue that, we just have to stay vigilant.”

Wednesday morning, county workers finished calling more than 9,000 people on the vaccine waitlist to make appointments for their shots.