Pitt County officials planning to receive COVID-19 vaccines soon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County health officials are learning more about COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to the area and where they’ll go next.

The first shipments of the vaccine made by Pfizer are now arriving in eastern North Carolina. Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said his team is waiting for its batch of shots. They’re also working on a public service announcement about the vaccine, encouraging people of its safety.

“The state is trying to give the Pfizer vaccine to health care facilities and trying to give the Moderna vaccine to local health departments, so even though I’ve seen a tentative allotment for next week, until that gets through the FDA process this week, it can’t be released to me,” Silvernail said.

Silvernail is hopeful his department will get its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine sometime next week.