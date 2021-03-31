Pitt County Residents Offered Free, Rapid, Self-Administered COVID-19 Tests

(Pitt County) – The Pitt County Health Department today launched its Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, which provides residents of Greenville and Pitt County access to free, rapid COVID-19 tests that they can self-administer in the comfort of their home. Say Yes! COVID Test encourages Greenville–Pitt County residents to use the tests three times a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy.

“It is an honor that Greenville–Pitt County has been selected as one of only two Say Yes! COVID Test communities in the United States,” said Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Health Director. “Free, community-wide, self-administered testing offers Greenville–Pitt County residents a unique advantage to reduce the spread of COVID-19 right here where we live, work, learn, and play. We expect that participants will be high—our community will not want to miss the chance to Say Yes! COVID Test,” said Dr. Silvernail.

Rapid, self-administered testing has the potential to disrupt the “silent spread” of COVID-19 that occurs when people are infected but do not yet have symptoms. Testing three times a week offers the best chance of identifying COVID-19 infection and isolating early, giving Greenville–Pitt County residents one more way to stay safe, along with handwashing, staying six feet away from others, vaccination, and wearing a mask.

The COVID-19 test kits are provided free of charge, and the entire testing process can be managed privately at home. Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril, and results can be read in just 10 minutes. The maker of the tests, Quidel, is the same company that made the first rapid flu tests used by doctors’ offices in the United States.

Greenville–Pitt County residents can order test kits or view the list of community pick-up locations by visiting the website at www.CovidTestPittCounty.org. Each test kit supports frequent home testing for two household members. Individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or who have the highest risk for exposure to COVID-19, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for participation. The testing challenge lasts for at least a month, or until all tests are used. Greenville–Pitt County residents can also choose to take part in an

optional research study to complete surveys and earn up to $50 in gift cards. For more information and to order test kits, visit CovidTestPittCounty.org.