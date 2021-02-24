Pitt County school and health workers to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday for teachers, school employees

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County school and health workers will hold a vaccination clinic tomorrow for teachers and other school employees.

Health workers will conduct those vaccinations by appointment at the Greenville Convention Center. The county only has 200 vaccine doses, this means the first Pitt County school employees getting shots are all 50 years old or older.

District officials say they’ve heard from many teachers eager to get the shots. The county’s health director says it will take several weeks to vaccinate all employees from the school district and Pitt County private schools.