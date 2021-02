GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s first group of teachers and other school employees began getting their initial round of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday.

The county is giving those shots on Thursday to people with appointments at the county’s Ag Center. Private school employees are also included. The first shots are going to workers age 50 and older.

Another vaccination event for teachers is scheduled for Friday at the Greenville Convention Center.