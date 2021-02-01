Pitt health officials still working to get first responders, 65-and-up vaccinated despite shortages of doses

RALEIGH — North Carolina surpassed the 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the state last Friday, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

This milestone capped a week when the state’s vaccine providers administered more than 99% of first doses.

Beginning Monday, the state’s dashboard will be updated every weekday so North Carolinians can track the state’s administration of COVID-19 vaccines. The state’s dashboard is the source for the most accurate and timely information for vaccine data for North Carolina.

“I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot. It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

For the next three weeks, the state is guaranteeing baseline vaccine allocations to providers. In addition, it will set aside doses of the state’s allocation to ensure equitable access to underserved and rural communities.

Vaccine supply continues to be very low. There may be wait times. North Carolinians can find out when they will be eligible to get their vaccine through the online tool, Find My Vaccine Group. The screener walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated. North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older.

Until the country begins to get ahead of the pandemic, the CDC says everyone should keep wearing a mask, waiting at least six feet apart and washing hands often.

Learn more at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vacuna (Spanish).