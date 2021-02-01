Pitt health officials still working to get first responders, 65-and-up vaccinated despite shortages of doses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said the mass public COVID-19 vaccination in Greenville is going well. However, officials are still committed to giving shots to first responders.
Silvernail gave Pitt County commissioners an update on the vaccination effort at the Greenville Convention Center. He said the vaccine supply still falls behind the demand. He also said much of the public push is aimed at people age 65 and older but many first responders still are due their shots.
“We recognize the need to get the county sheriff’s office vaccinated, to work with our school district to get Pitt County Schools employees and faculty vaccinated,” Silvernail said. “There are several other law enforcement agencies in the county, our transit providers including PGV (Pitt-Greenville Airport employees) are looking for vaccination, and then we have our non-EMS firefighters who are also in need of vaccination.”
Silvernail said the county is increasing its mobile vaccination efforts to assist long-term care facilities and others in need.