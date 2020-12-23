Pitt, Washington counties receive doses of Moderna vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt and Washington counties now have a fresh shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. However, officials in Pitt County aren’t sure when they may get another.

The Pitt County Health Department said Wednesday it received about 900 doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine. Health Director John Silvernail said he hasn’t heard when the county will get its next batch of doses.

Wednesday’s shipment means workers can begin vaccinations with shots prioritized for healthcare workers and first responders.

Silvernail also reminded people to avoid gatherings and wear face masks over the holidays to prevent the spread of the virus.

Washington Regional Medical Center officials said they received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. It will be used for frontline staff there, though it’s not mandatory.

Myrleia Diaz, director of marketing for the hospital, said the caregivers there were grateful for the vaccines and were signing up to be inoculated.

(Washington Regional Medical Center photo)

Washington Regional Medical Center will hold COVID-19 testing events on Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, weather permitting. Each event will be held from 1-5 p.m., and a tent will be set up in the hospital’s parking lot for the tests to be administered.

Walk-in testing is available in the Outpatient Department of the hospital Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays. Be sure to bring proper ID and insurance cards.

For more information, call the hospital at 252-404-9229.