Post your COVID-19 vaccination card online? Officials urge a different option

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Millions of Americans across the United States are being vaccinated against the coronavirus and want others to know.

One way people are doing that is by posting their vaccination cards on social media websites. The card, depending on where you receive your vaccine can include your full name, date of birth, first dose date and which vaccine you received. Some can even include a hospital ID number.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said this makes you an easy target for identity theft.

It is very easy, especially if you are providing that information for them. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck

Buck said people tend to keep driver’s licenses, banking information and social security numbers secret, and they should do the same with their vaccine card.

If you’d like to show you have received a vaccine online, post a picture of your vaccination sticker instead. It has zero personal information.

Onslow County Health Department Community Relations Officer Victoria Reyes said it is great to be excited and share that you have received a vaccination. However, Reyes says the type of picture and the type of information you share online is the key factor.

That vaccination card has really important information, your name, date of birth, the lot number, the vaccine you just received … you put those things on social media, it could make it really easy for someone to steal your identity. Victoria Reyes, Community Relations / OCHD

Reyes said ways to share you are vaccinated or going to be vaccinated is to just check in on Facebook at a vaccination site, post a picture of your sticker or be sure to block any personal information from your vaccination card.