Publix pharmacies to offer doses of the COVID‑19 vaccine at 60 South Carolina stores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Publix’s online reservation system will open Friday morning for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 60 Publix pharmacies in South Carolina.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals by appointment only and while supplies last. Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future.

Eligibility

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations can be administered to health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, caregivers for medically fragile children with a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm a caregiver meets the criteria and South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will open Friday, Feb. 19, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointments Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26. Appointments cannot be made by phone.

Locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York. View a full list of South Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida, Georgia and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.