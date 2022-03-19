KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After 100 days and several surgeries, Janice Elkes has beat the odds following her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Early December 2021, Elkes was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and admitted to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center.

“From day one, it was so unpredictable. It was in the heights of COVID. We were seeing a lot of numbers rising in our communities, and my mom was a victim, and she got sick, and she got sick quick,” said Allison Bundy, Janice’s daughter.

Days later, Janice’s health started to decline, and doctors admitted her to an ICU unit, putting her on a breathing tube and ventilator.

From that moment on, her four daughters made it a mission to stay by her side and keep faith in their hearts.

Kernersville woman surrounded by daughters after leaving hospital

Over the months and a lot of prayers, Janice’s health began to improve. She even returned to the passion she loves: playing the piano.

“I played for the church for over 35 years. It was a calling, and I knew it was a calling,” Elkes said.

Bundy said it was a long haul, a tough journey and nothing short of a miracle.

On Thursday, Janice was finally was able to leave the Summerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville surrounded by family and close friends welcoming her back home.

“Pure excitement and a thankful heart because so many people have not made it this far, and mom has,” Bundy said.