Raleigh pharmacy gets in on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A COVID-19 vaccine may be closer to home than you think, but supplies are limited.

At Hayes Barton Pharmacy in Five Points the phone has been ringing off the hook, and owner Brent Talley says it’s not just people looking to fill their prescriptions.

“As pharmacists, we’ve been giving vaccines for a long time,” said Brent Talley, owner of Hayes Barton Pharmacy.

A week after booking their first appointments Hayes Barton Pharmacy received 100 COVID-19 vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer.

“It was really difficult to get,” said Talley. “Just like anywhere else the supply has been the issue. We’ve been working with Wake County and state officials to get them.”

While large corporations like Walgreens have been getting vaccines for weeks statewide there are only 69 locally-owned pharmacies getting vaccine allocations.

“Wouldn’t say it’s widely available in most pharmacies at all,” said Talley.

Hayes Barton is one of just eight locally-owned pharmacies in Wake County to receive the vaccine, but that doesn’t mean you can just walk in without an appointment.

“We’re not even giving them in-store very much at all,” said Talley. “We’re giving them to offsite clinics and those kinds of places like that.”

His first vaccination clinic was at a local preschool, and Talley says as more vaccines become available his team can expand their ability to get shots in arms inside the store.

“I feel like we can roll in our small store roughly 50 per day,” said Talley.

Since the state of North Carolina has already told providers they can expect similar shipments for the next two weeks Talley is asking for your patience.

“We’ve been held back by supply,” said Talley.

Due to the sheer number of people who are looking to get the shot Talley says they had to switch to an online registration model, but they’re still prioritizing those in Phase 1, Phase 2, and teachers.

The following Wake Co. Pharmacies currently are offering the COVID-19 vaccine: A to Z Pharmacy, DJ’s Pharmacy, Falls River Pharmacy, Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy, Hayes Barton Pharmacy, Health Park Pharmacy, Holly Park Pharmacy, and Medicap Pharmacy.