Raleigh’s PNC Arena to host mass COVID-19 vaccination site beginning next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – PNC Arena will host a mass vaccination clinic for Wake County next week, according to a news release from the county.

The drive-thru clinic will be appointment-only. It will be held on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13. Additional dates will be set up as vaccine allocations and partnerships allow, the county said.

The goal is to invite more than 2,100 health care workers and people 65 years or older. The county’s waitlist has received more than 94,000 requests since mid-January, the release said.

The site has the capacity to scale up quickly to allow multiple lanes for vaccines to be distributed, according to the county.

Wake County Public Health partnered with PNC Arena, WakeMed Health and Hospitals, UNC REX Healthcare, and Duke Raleigh Hospital.

“The state delivered some encouraging news to us last night—that Wake County Public Health was going to receive nearly 3,000 more doses than we originally expected and we couldn’t be more thankful,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria. “Thanks in part to the incredible coordination that is already underway among our community partners, we stand ready to take on these additional doses and deliver them safely and efficiently. This means more vaccinations and more lives saved.”