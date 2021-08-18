Rep. Murphy urges people to get vaccine in Twitter video

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy took to Twitter on Wednesday to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Murphy, who is also a doctor, pushed to get the vaccine in the nearly 4-minute video, saying in part, “I would ask that you honestly consider doing this. I don’t believe this should be mandated for people … I believe it is the right thing to do … from medical advice, so please, if you have questions, please talk to your doctor about this.”

There are a lot of things going on now that seem out of our control, from the Afghanistan withdrawal and the border crisis to rising crime and soaring inflation, but there’s one thing we CAN control, and that’s our response to the COVID-19 Delta variant. Please watch my video. pic.twitter.com/2PRRfFKRu9 — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) August 18, 2021

Click the above Twitter video to watch Murphy’s message.