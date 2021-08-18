Rep. Murphy urges people to get vaccine in Twitter video

Coronavirus

by: Robert Romero,

Posted: / Updated:

Congressman Greg Murphy (Greg Murphy’s website photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy took to Twitter on Wednesday to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Murphy, who is also a doctor, pushed to get the vaccine in the nearly 4-minute video, saying in part, “I would ask that you honestly consider doing this. I don’t believe this should be mandated for people … I believe it is the right thing to do … from medical advice, so please, if you have questions, please talk to your doctor about this.”

Click the above Twitter video to watch Murphy’s message.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV