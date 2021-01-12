Research shows some local rural communities reluctant to take COVID-19 vaccine

Research from non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation shows rural Americans may be more reluctant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Data shows three in ten rural residents say they will get the COVID-19 vaccine “as soon as possible,” and 20% report they will definitely not get the vaccine.

“It’s a definite no, as far as I’m concerned,” said Denton resident Bob Nelson. “I see too many people that have been told they had COVID and didn’t have any problems.”

Several Randleman residents told FOX8 they were on the fence about the injections.

“It is a major decision,” Barbara Speagle said. “Right now, I want some more research done on it before I decide whether I’m going to take it or not.”

Others were surprised by the KFF research, saying they hope to be vaccinated sooner rather than later.

“I have gotten enough information that I do feel OK about getting the shot,” Eldora Allen said. “Most of the people in my circle, in my church, plan to get it.”

Alamance and Randolph County public health officials say it’s too soon to say if local rural communities are reluctant. And right now, they aren’t keeping track of address data to show where people are getting vaccinated.

Nelson explained several health conditions were part of the reason he doesn’t want the vaccine.

“I have allergies and people say if you have allergies or anything like that, that you probably should stay away from it. I also have a couple other concerning health issues, so I’m not going to deal with it,” Nelson said

The CDC reports 21 cases of anaphylaxis after administration of a reported 1,893,360 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 14-23.