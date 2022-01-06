Rev. Barber tests positive for COVID-19, says symptoms mild

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Rev. William Barber II announced Wednesday night that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Goldsboro minister and civil rights leader said in a statement that he tested positive as part of his regular testing routine. He said his symptoms are mild so far and he’s following CDC guidelines to notify his close contacts and isolate for five days.
Barber is the national president of the civil rights nonprofit Repairers of the Breach and the co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign.
“I want to express my gratitude for the vaccines and booster shots that prepared my body to fight the virus, and I encourage anyone who has not received a vaccine or booster, if they are eligible, to do so as soon as possible,” Barber said.