Rural hospital in the east gives COVID-19 vaccine to employees

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – More communities begin to vaccinate healthcare workers and first responders as COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed throughout the state.

Washington Regional Medical Center is no stranger to the battles that come with rural healthcare, but things are looking up as the hospital receives its second shipment of 100 Moderna vaccines.

Dr. Lee Anne Sorto is the Clinical Operations Administrator and she explains, “What we have is a dedicated group of individuals that are committed to offering the best healthcare that they can to the residence of our area and you feel it every time you walk in

The last year and a half has been a difficult one, especially with financial issues.

But, Medical Director Dr. Amanze Ugoji says things are changing, “We’ve been stressed a little bit but the morale is still up. We’ve been stable and the last financial report we got is actually impressive.”

Last week employees began receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The process continues as healthcare workers who want the shots roll up their sleeves.

Dr. Amanze Ugoji wants to encourage people in the community to keep an open mind when their turn for the vaccine comes.

“We all need to do our own part one is the vaccine is here now let’s all get it still doing the same thing that we’ve been doing wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and things like that if we all contribute to trying to stop it the better,” he says.

Healthcare workers also say this pandemic has shown the importance of keeping care close to home and the strain put on rural healthcare systems.

Dr Sorto explains, “We need to save the specialty care for those areas and we need to keep the primary care and acute care closer to home. It keeps people closer to their family, their pastoral teams and their communities to heal.”

Washington Regional Medical Center says 149 employees are being offered the vaccine, and the doses will be distributed 28 days apart, on a voluntary basis.