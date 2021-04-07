Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Challenge kicks off in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Health Department kicked off its Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Challenge on Wednesday.

The health department distributed the first 100 at-home COVID-19 tests on Wednesday. Say Yes! to COVID Test At-Home Challenge provides Greenville and the rest of Pitt County access to free, rapid COVID-19 tests they can use in the comfort of their homes.

Officials said the aim of the tests is to get and help keep the community healthy.

“Part of the plan with these tests is to test yourself serially,” Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said. “So they suggest a Monday, Wedesday, Friday or a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule and by testing repeatedly the percentages in positive and negative predictive value go up by repeated testing.”

Pitt County is one of two counties (Hamilton County, Tenn., is the other) to participate in the study. Pitt County health officials say they plan to distribute more at-home COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks.