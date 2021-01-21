Scheduling details released for large-scale vaccine site opening Monday in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department have released new details on the scheduling process that will be followed by patients who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday at the large-scale vaccine site at the Greenville Convention Center.

The process will begin Monday at the convention center. Appointments are required. No walk-up or drive-up vaccinations will be permitted. The center will operate seven days a week and will serve anyone in Eastern North Carolina, consistent with state and federal guidance.

Appointment information for eligible community members:

Beginning 8 a.m. Friday, community members can view appointment availability by conveniently visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or by logging into their MyChart account at MyChart.VidantHealth.com. The online appointment scheduler is the fastest and most convenient way to view and schedule an appointment. If internet access is not available or special assistance is required, community members may call 252-847-8000. Due to large call volumes, community members are encouraged to only use this number if necessary.

Appointment information for those on the Pitt County Health Department Wait List:

A majority of the appointment slots in the initial phase will be allocated for the more than 8,000 people on the Pitt County Health Department wait list. Those already on the health department’s wait list will be directly contacted in the coming days and weeks by either email or phone. Individuals who are on the wait list are encouraged to check their email regularly and answer calls from a phone number beginning with 252-902. The Pitt County Health Department will stop accepting new wait list submissions effective today, Thursday, Jan. 21.

Vidant serves a region of 1.4 million people and appointments are expected to fill up quickly. The public is encouraged to be patient as it is expected to take months to vaccinate eligible community members. The initial goal is to administer more than 4,000 vaccines per week depending on the state’s vaccine allocations. Vidant and Pitt County will adjust appointment slots as needed, depending on vaccine allocations and other resources.

Vidant is also collaborating with other health departments and ECU to rapidly open more vaccine clinics across the region.

Although the vaccine offers great hope, Vidant encourages everyone to do their part to keep communities in the region safe from COVID-19: wear a mask, social distance and wash hands. Those who receive the vaccine should still practice these important safety measures. Importantly, a high number of COVID-19 patients are relying on Vidant for care and our team members are not immune from community spread. Please do your part to protect yourself and those around you.

Community members can visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate to view appointment availability, stay up to date on Vidant’s vaccine efforts and sign up for email updates.