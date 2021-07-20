Several ENC counties make list of highest COVID-19 death rates in North Carolina

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Yadkin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (55 total deaths)

— 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #2,103 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,991 (4,140 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#49. Tyrrell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (6 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #2,073 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,118 (326 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#48. Graham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (13 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #2,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,937 (670 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (4 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

#47. Yancey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (28 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,986 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,076 (1,640 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#46. Haywood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (99 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,945 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,223 (4,501 total cases)

— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#45. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (18 total deaths)

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,925 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,067 (906 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#44. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (232 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,700 (15,372 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (29 new cases, +123% change from previous week)

#43. Ashe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (45 total deaths)

— 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,870 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,282 (2,253 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#42. Alamance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (289 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,250 (19,069 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (41 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

#41. Wilkes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (117 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,799 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,171 (6,958 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#40. Rockingham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (161 total deaths)

— 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,721 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,908 (8,107 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (8 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#39. Sampson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (114 total deaths)

— 39.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,879 (8,182 total cases)

— 32.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (27 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#38. Person County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (71 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,691 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,929 (3,526 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (15 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#37. Stokes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (82 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,685 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,287 (4,234 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#36. Burke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (164 total deaths)

— 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,228 (10,160 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (8 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#35. Hyde County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (9 total deaths)

— 42.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,657 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,591 (671 total cases)

— 40.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#34. Moore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (194 total deaths)

— 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,001 (9,080 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (25 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

#33. Catawba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (311 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,517 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,447 (19,860 total cases)

— 28.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (38 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

#32. Gaston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (441 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,125 (27,225 total cases)

— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (38 new cases, +322% change from previous week)

#31. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (43 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,464 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,373 (1,604 total cases)

— 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#30. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (245 total deaths)

— 55.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,371 (11,539 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (54 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

#29. Martin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (45 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,388 (2,331 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (6 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#28. Vance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (90 total deaths)

— 57.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,422 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,225 (4,999 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#27. Robeson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (272 total deaths)

— 62.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,357 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,968 (16,939 total cases)

— 33.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (75 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

#26. Nash County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (199 total deaths)

— 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,317 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,441 (11,732 total cases)

— 28.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (23 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#25. Pasquotank County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (84 total deaths)

— 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,671 (3,453 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#24. Richmond County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (98 total deaths)

— 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,231 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,828 (4,854 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (42 new cases, +320% change from previous week)

#23. Beaufort County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (103 total deaths)

— 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,227 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,212 (4,799 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (18 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#22. Rowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (313 total deaths)

— 71.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,220 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,178 (17,304 total cases)

— 25.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (63 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

#21. Edgecombe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (113 total deaths)

— 71.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,217 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,115 (5,721 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (19 new cases, +1,800% change from previous week)

#20. Stanly County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (138 total deaths)

— 71.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,216 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,653 (7,947 total cases)

— 30.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#19. Wilson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (181 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,164 (9,950 total cases)

— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (31 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#18. Lenoir County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (124 total deaths)

— 73.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,192 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,225 (6,280 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (12 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

#17. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (47 total deaths)

— 74.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,519 (2,427 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

#16. Alexander County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (84 total deaths)

— 75.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,169 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,892 (4,459 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (5 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#15. Anson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (56 total deaths)

— 78.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,795 (2,639 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#14. Halifax County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (115 total deaths)

— 79.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,101 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,380 (5,691 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (6 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

#13. Cleveland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (228 total deaths)

— 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,059 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,986 (11,740 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (38 new cases, +192% change from previous week)

#12. Surry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (170 total deaths)

— 85.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,024 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,731 (8,421 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (16 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#11. Bertie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (45 total deaths)

— 85.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,484 (1,797 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#10. Duplin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (142 total deaths)

— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #980 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,883 (6,393 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (15 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#9. Chowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (35 total deaths)

— 96.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,722 (1,495 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

#8. Scotland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (88 total deaths)

— 97.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #894 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,248 (3,917 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#7. Hertford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (64 total deaths)

— 110.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #744 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,941 (2,117 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

#6. Columbus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (153 total deaths)

— 115.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #700 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,663 (6,474 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (15 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#5. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (32 total deaths)

— 115.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #694 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,862 (1,142 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#4. Jones County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (28 total deaths)

— 132.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #562 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,566 (901 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#3. Northampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (61 total deaths)

— 144.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,732 (1,896 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#2. Rutherford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (218 total deaths)

— 153.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #404 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,128 (7,459 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (15 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#1. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (97 total deaths)

— 178.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #288 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,472 (3,389 total cases)

— 28.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)